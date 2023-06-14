Who Is the “Apex Predator” of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window?

James Allcott is joined by European football expert Dougie Critchley to discuss the chain reactions of the biggest transfers this summer. James and Dougie discuss Harry Kane’s future and what that holds for the likes of Kolo Muani, Victor Osimhen, and even Declan Rice. What will the future hold for Kylian Mbappé and PSG? And how does Gianluca Scamacca become involved in all of this?
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Dougie Critchley
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
