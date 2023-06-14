 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Is the “Apex Predator” of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window?

James Allcott and European football expert Dougie Critchley discuss the biggest possible transfers this summer and Harry Kane’s and Kylian Mbappé’s futures

By James Lawrence Allcott
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images


James Allcott is joined by European football expert Dougie Critchley to discuss the chain reactions of the biggest transfers this summer. James and Dougie discuss Harry Kane’s future and what that holds for the likes of Kolo Muani, Victor Osimhen, and even Declan Rice. What will the future hold for Kylian Mbappé and PSG? And how does Gianluca Scamacca become involved in all of this?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Dougie Critchley
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

