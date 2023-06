Erika is joined by writer and creative Tara Aquino to talk about how friends become chosen family in queer narratives like Fire Island, The L Word, Pose, and more.

If you have any thoughts about chosen family or anything else we talk about, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Tara Aquino

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher