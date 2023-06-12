 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Previewing the 2023 U.S. Open With Justin Ray

House and Hubbard discuss the first major tournament since the PGA-LIV merger was announced

By Nathan Hubbard and Joe House
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to delve into the research heading into this weekend’s U.S. Open. They start by discussing the course conditions and if previous performances in this field will play a factor in this year’s tournament (02:40). Then, they discuss their top contenders, the LIV golfers who will perform best, which players to fade, and sneaky plays for the weekend (16:27). They end with their pick to win the whole tournament (58:03).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Justin Ray
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fairway Rollin'

The Latest

Netflix Top 10 Lists and the Era of Streamer Manipulation

Lucas Shaw joins to discuss the issue of streaming data transparency

By Matthew Belloni

Cool Men, Prince Harry’s Legal Actions, and More

Plus, talking Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s wedding and Jonah Hill’s new lifestyle brand

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Build the Best Spider-Man Movie Draft

The ‘House of R’ crew returns to combine the best villains, mentors, and more and craft the ultimate Spider-Man movie

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Blast From the Past: Looking Back at Our Takes From Some of Our Earliest Episodes

Mike and Jesse also talk about new releases and react to some listener stories

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ ‘The Idol,’ Episode 2, and the ‘Top Chef’ Finale

Chris and Andy talk about how ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ shows what is possible for comic book movie sequels

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Dominance of the Denver Nuggets, Why Understanding Your Role as a Pro Is Essential, and Why NBA Players Love to Golf

Logan and Raja talk about what the Denver Nuggets have done to shut down the Miami Heat’s offense through four games of the 2023 NBA Finals

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell