Previewing the 2023 U.S. Open With Justin Ray



House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to delve into the research heading into this weekend’s U.S. Open. They start by discussing the course conditions and if previous performances in this field will play a factor in this year’s tournament (02:40). Then, they discuss their top contenders, the LIV golfers who will perform best, which players to fade, and sneaky plays for the weekend (16:27). They end with their pick to win the whole tournament (58:03).

