Build the Best Spider-Man Movie Draft

The ‘House of R’ crew returns to combine the best villains, mentors, and more and craft the ultimate Spider-Man movie

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Columbia/Sony Pictures Animation


It’s time to thwip into a new draft with the House of R crew! Mal and Jo are joined by special guests Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons to build the best Spider-Man movie (33:27). From villains to mentors, accessories to antagonists, everyone will do their best to cross the vast Spider-Verse to build the best movie of them all!

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

