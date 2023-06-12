Build the Best Spider-Man Movie Draft

It’s time to thwip into a new draft with the House of R crew! Mal and Jo are joined by special guests Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons to build the best Spider-Man movie (33:27). From villains to mentors, accessories to antagonists, everyone will do their best to cross the vast Spider-Verse to build the best movie of them all!
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
