There’s Still a Chance



Jason begins the podcast with one last shout-out to Jimmy Butler as he anticipates a Nuggets win over the Heat on Monday to close out the NBA Finals. He’s then joined by Keith Smith from Spotrac.com to break down the player contract landscape around the NBA and specifically with the Bulls and Patrick Williams (24:29). Next, he talks about the history of Michael Jordan’s relationship with the media (39:58) and comments on Zion Williamson’s current situation (52:58). Finally, Jason shares his concerns about Tim Anderson’s future with the White Sox (1:05:30).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Keith Smith

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

