 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

There’s Still a Chance

Jason shouts out Jimmy Butler, breaks down the player contract landscape around the NBA, talks the history of Michael Jordan’s relationship with the media, and shares his concerns about Tim Anderson’s future with the White Sox

By Jason Goff
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


Jason begins the podcast with one last shout-out to Jimmy Butler as he anticipates a Nuggets win over the Heat on Monday to close out the NBA Finals. He’s then joined by Keith Smith from Spotrac.com to break down the player contract landscape around the NBA and specifically with the Bulls and Patrick Williams (24:29). Next, he talks about the history of Michael Jordan’s relationship with the media (39:58) and comments on Zion Williamson’s current situation (52:58). Finally, Jason shares his concerns about Tim Anderson’s future with the White Sox (1:05:30).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Keith Smith
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

NBA Game 5 Betting Preview, and Raheem Closes Out The Hundred

The East Coast Bias boys discuss how good Denver is and whether this could be the start of a dynasty, and they all share their favorite Game 5 bets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Reactions

Jomi and Steve are joined by new Ringer-Verse addition Jessica Clemons to dive into the latest in the ‘Transformers’ franchise, ‘Rise of the Beasts’

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Final With Jordan and Kaz

Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley join the podcast to go over the strategy that brought them to the final and share all the unaired details

By Johnny Bananas

The Defense of Nikola Jokic’s Defense

Casuals rarely get past the eye test. Critics try to label it as his one flaw. But ask anyone around the NBA, and they will tell you: Jokic is much better than people realize. "We’re just trying to change the narrative that he doesn’t play defense," says Jamal Murray.

By Michael Pina

The Hypothetical MDM Vending Machine and Dads: Foibles in Literacy

Dave and Chris detail their experiences with teaching their kids how to read

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Beating ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ Is Much Different Than Finishing It

Few games are as massive or as crammed with content as the newest ‘Legend of Zelda’ game, yet few make playing feel less like crossing off items on a digital to-do list

By Ben Lindbergh