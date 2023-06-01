NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Preview. Plus, Where Do the Celtics Go From Here?

The East Coast Bias boys recap the Heat’s Game 7 blowout win (:24), and discuss what options the Celtics have moving forward (9:49). Then, they dive deep into the NBA Finals (20:21), Game 1 bets (32:55), and series prop bets (39:57). Finally, they break down the 76ers hiring Nick Nurse (44:28), and pick their favorite golfers for the weekend (46:52).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon and Donnie Beacham
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
