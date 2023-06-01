 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Preview. Plus, Where Do the Celtics Go From Here?

The East Coast Bias boys recap the Heat’s Game 7 blowout win, then dive deep into the NBA Finals and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys recap the Heat’s Game 7 blowout win (:24), and discuss what options the Celtics have moving forward (9:49). Then, they dive deep into the NBA Finals (20:21), Game 1 bets (32:55), and series prop bets (39:57). Finally, they break down the 76ers hiring Nick Nurse (44:28), and pick their favorite golfers for the weekend (46:52).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon and Donnie Beacham
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

