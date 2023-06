The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the deadline for withdrawal from the NBA draft, and whether certain players currently testing the waters should withdraw or stay in the draft (2:22). Then they draft the players in the NBA Finals as the college basketball versions of themselves (38:40), before closing the show with some shout-outs (1:07:28).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

