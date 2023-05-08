 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Man City–Real Madrid and Milan-Inter Champions League Semifinal Previews

Steve and Paul also discuss Napoli’s first Series A title in over 30 years, whether Arsenal can still catch Man City, and more

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr are back to discuss Napoli winning their first Series A title in over 30 years (1:13), whether Arsenal can still catch Man City in the Premier League (12:00), and if Manchester United are in real jeopardy of missing out on top four (14:40). Then, they close the pod out with in-depth previews of both Champions League semifinals, including Man City–Real Madrid disagreements and the biggest question in Milan-Inter (20:55).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

