‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Instant Reactions

‌

No sleep till midnight! The Midnight Boys are back with the entire gang to talk about their thoughts on the latest entry into the MCU: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (06:18). They discuss the emotional ride the film took them all on and what they loved so much about it. Later, they talk about the future of the Guardians and what James Gunn’s future absence can mean for the franchise and the MCU (80:35).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts