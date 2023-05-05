 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Instant Reactions

Plus, the Boys talk about the future of the Guardians and what James Gunn’s future absence can mean for the franchise and the MCU

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
No sleep till midnight! The Midnight Boys are back with the entire gang to talk about their thoughts on the latest entry into the MCU: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (06:18). They discuss the emotional ride the film took them all on and what they loved so much about it. Later, they talk about the future of the Guardians and what James Gunn’s future absence can mean for the franchise and the MCU (80:35).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

