 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Swept in Verlander’s Debut and a Yankee Vent Session With Jack-O

John “Jack-O” O’Connell joins to talk Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman, and their upcoming series with the Rays; callers talk Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees; and much more

By John Jastremski
New York Mets v Detroit Tigers . Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images


(2:21) — METS: The Mets were swept in their trip to Detroit during Justin Verlander’s debut and have to find a way to break their slump.
(8:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees came off their series win against the Guardians, but now face their first test against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.
(12:05) — KNICKS: The Knicks prepare for Jimmy Butler’s return and the hot shooting of Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.
(15:18) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees.
(26:33) — JACK-O: Friend of the show John “Jack-O” O’Connell returns to discuss Aaron Boone’s late game decisions, Brian Cashman’s comments, and their upcoming series with the Rays.
(61:00) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guest: John “Jack-O” O’Connell
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘Stars Wars: Visions Volume 2’ Instant Reactions

And later Steve and Jomi give out some awards for their favorite animation styles, characters, fights, and more from the new volume

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

Miami Grand Prix Day 1 Takeaways

Megan and Kevin discuss their day walking the track, what they heard from drivers, and much more

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster

Eagles Draft Grades and Rookie Expectations With ‘Birds With Friends’

How is Howie Roseman viewed amongst league peers? What is Jonathan Gannon thinking?! Are the Phillies in trouble? And more!

By Sheil Kapadia

Confronting Former NFL Player Evan Mathis About the Hidden World of Sports Cards Trimming

Mike and Jesse also discuss the PWCC layoffs and Beckett’s new CEO

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

UFC 288 Preview: Aljamain Sterling’s Homecoming Test, the Return of Triple C, and Sean O’Malley Awaits. Plus, Where Will Francis Ngannou Go?

Plus, Cris Cyborg re-signs with Bellator and the guys get into all of the drama surrounding Francis Ngannou, OOTNGITS Chatri Sityodtong, what this means, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Pump Restaurant Closes, a Trailer Leak, Plus ‘Vanderpump Rules’ S10, E13

Chelsea and Jodi react to the sad news of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant closing

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker