Mets Swept in Verlander’s Debut and a Yankee Vent Session With Jack-O



(2:21) — METS: The Mets were swept in their trip to Detroit during Justin Verlander’s debut and have to find a way to break their slump.

(8:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees came off their series win against the Guardians, but now face their first test against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.

(12:05) — KNICKS: The Knicks prepare for Jimmy Butler’s return and the hot shooting of Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.

(15:18) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees.

(26:33) — JACK-O: Friend of the show John “Jack-O” O’Connell returns to discuss Aaron Boone’s late game decisions, Brian Cashman’s comments, and their upcoming series with the Rays.

(61:00) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guest: John “Jack-O” O’Connell

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify