What Is Nike Doing to the Curry Brand? Plus, Travis Branham on Pitino’s Recruiting Prowess.

247 analyst Travis Branham joins to discuss Bronny James’s impending decision and how much tampering is occurring in the transfer portal

By Tate Frazier
Iona v Connecticut Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier unloads his conspiracy theory about Nike sabotaging Stephen Curry (2:35), before talking with Travis Branham of 247Sports about the new-look NCAA transfer portal, Rick Pitino’s successful recruiting campaign at St. John’s, Kentucky’s new team-building strategy, the 2023 freshman class, Bronny James’s unique recruiting position, “red hot” rosters, and just how much tampering is occurring in college basketball (19:41). Then Tate ends the show with some shout-outs and closeouts (56:03).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Travis Branham
Producer: Kyle Crichton

