What Is Nike Doing to the Curry Brand? Plus, Travis Branham on Pitino’s Recruiting Prowess.

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier unloads his conspiracy theory about Nike sabotaging Stephen Curry (2:35), before talking with Travis Branham of 247Sports about the new-look NCAA transfer portal, Rick Pitino’s successful recruiting campaign at St. John’s, Kentucky’s new team-building strategy, the 2023 freshman class, Bronny James’s unique recruiting position, “red hot” rosters, and just how much tampering is occurring in college basketball (19:41). Then Tate ends the show with some shout-outs and closeouts (56:03).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Travis Branham
Producer: Kyle Crichton
