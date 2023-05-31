 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heat Win Game 7, What’s Next for Jaylen Brown and the Celtics, and Hornets Draft Preview

Kevin O’Connor and Chris Vernon react to the Miami Heat beating the Celtics in Game 7 of the ECF

By Kevin O'Connor, Chris Vernon, Tate Frazier, and J. Kyle Mann

Kevin O’Connor hosts Chris Vernon, and they react to the Miami Heat beating the Celtics in Game 7 of the ECF and advancing to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. KOC and Verno discuss what’s next for Jaylen Brown and this Celtics team and why Caleb Martin should’ve won the ECF MVP award. Plus, J. Kyle Mann and Tate Frazier join KOC to preview the Hornets’ options with the no. 2 pick and discuss their offseason.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Chris Vernon, J. Kyle Mann, and Tate Frazier
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

