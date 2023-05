As Season 2 of Yellowjackets wraps up, Erika is joined by The Ringer’s own Joanna Robinson to talk through the friendships in the show and the vulnerability of another person knowing your worst self—and liking it.

If you have any thoughts on the friendships in Yellowjackets, send us an email at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Joanna Robinson

Producer: Sasha Ashall

