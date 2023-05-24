 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics Avoid Elimination With Justin Verrier

Boston finds its 3-point shooting and defense in Game 4

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Brian chats with The Ringer’s Justin Verrier about the Celtics’ Game 4 win in Miami, Jayson Tatum’s big night, Boston’s hot 3-point shooting, the team’s improved defense, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes some calls (42:30) before finishing up with some leftover Celtics notes, and the news that Tom Brady is going to be a part-owner of the Raiders (56:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Justin Verrier
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

