Celtics Avoid Elimination With Justin Verrier



Brian chats with The Ringer’s Justin Verrier about the Celtics’ Game 4 win in Miami, Jayson Tatum’s big night, Boston’s hot 3-point shooting, the team’s improved defense, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes some calls (42:30) before finishing up with some leftover Celtics notes, and the news that Tom Brady is going to be a part-owner of the Raiders (56:30).

