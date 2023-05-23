 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bold NFL Predictions for Three Years From Now

Sheil and Ben let loose and have some fun with predicting three NFL headlines that will happen in 2026

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben let loose and have some fun with predicting three NFL headlines that will happen in 2026. Who will the Patriots move on from first: Bill Belichick or Mac Jones? Which current NFL coach will be highly sought after for the broadcast booth? Will there be a new division formed overseas?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

The Legend of Nikola Jokic Is Growing

The Nuggets big man beat every scheme, won every matchup, and sank seemingly every improbable moonball in a series sweep of the Lakers

By Rob Mahoney

ECF Game 4 Preview and NBA Free Agency With Michael Pina

Tate and Michael also speculate on whether Joe Mazzulla will be the Celtics’ head coach next season

By Tate Frazier and Michael Pina

The 10 Stages of Coping With LeBron James’s Potential Retirement

LeBron’s greatness has been sports’ greatest constant for the past 20 years. What would the NBA look like without him? Even imagining that (inevitable) scenario is a tough pill to swallow.

By Seerat Sohi

Why Is LeBron James Threatening Retirement?

Will James actually walk away from the NBA after getting swept by the Nuggets? Probably not. So why did he say he might? Here’s four possible reasons.

By Kevin O'Connor

The One and Only VanVan! Plus, Jim Brown’s Complicated Legacy.

Van and Rachel also discuss Brittney Griner making her WNBA return and speaking on why she’s now standing for the national anthem

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Battles, Beef, and Behind the Scenes in Dublin, Prem and URC Final Previews, and Adam Radwan Joins the Baa-Baas

The lads pick the bones out of potentially the best and most brutal Champions Cup final ever between Leinster and La Rochelle

By The Rugby Pod