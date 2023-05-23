Bold NFL Predictions for Three Years From Now



Sheil and Ben let loose and have some fun with predicting three NFL headlines that will happen in 2026. Who will the Patriots move on from first: Bill Belichick or Mac Jones? Which current NFL coach will be highly sought after for the broadcast booth? Will there be a new division formed overseas?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

