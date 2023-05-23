 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ECF Game 4 Preview and NBA Free Agency With Michael Pina

Tate and Michael also speculate on whether Joe Mazzulla will be the Celtics’ head coach next season

By Tate Frazier and Michael Pina

Tate Frazier is joined by The Ringer’s Michael Pina to preview Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics. They discuss who’s to blame for the Celtics being down 0-3, betting odds for Game 4, whether Joe Mazzulla will be the Celtics’ head coach next season, and more. Plus, they take a look at some of the NBA’s top free agents this summer, including James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Austin Reaves, and more.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Michael Pina
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

