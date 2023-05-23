ECF Game 4 Preview and NBA Free Agency With Michael Pina

Tate Frazier is joined by The Ringer’s Michael Pina to preview Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics. They discuss who’s to blame for the Celtics being down 0-3, betting odds for Game 4, whether Joe Mazzulla will be the Celtics’ head coach next season, and more. Plus, they take a look at some of the NBA’s top free agents this summer, including James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Austin Reaves, and more.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Michael Pina
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
