Meet the Boozers, Carmelo Retires, and NBA Combine Notes With J.Kyle Mann



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Carmelo Anthony’s retirement announcement and reflect on his basketball legacy from Syracuse to the NBA and Team USA (2:17), Then they talk about the twin sons of former longtime NBA player Carlos Boozer: Cameron and Cayden Boozer who seem poised to take the college basketball world by storm in 2025 (27:43), as well as notable names from the NBA combine (40:32), before ending the show with some shoutouts and closeouts (50:28).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

