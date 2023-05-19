 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking Down ‘Succession’ With Chris Ryan, Plus Sheffield Wednesday’s Playoff Miracle and More

Plus West Ham get through to the final and Newcastle win over Brighton

By Ian Wright, Chris Ryan, Ryan Hunn, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United: Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Ryan Hunn, and Chris Ryan! They begin with a roundup of Thursday’s games (3:05), including Sheffield Wednesday’s incredible comeback in the League One playoff semifinal, West Ham getting through to their first European final in 47 years, and Newcastle’s win over Brighton. Then, it’s on to some chat about the final season of one of the best TV shows: Succession (22:55). They discuss this final season, their favorite characters, what their Succession five-a-side team would be, and which of the Roys would run for FIFA president. Warning: Contains spoilers!

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Chris Ryan, Ryan Hunn, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

