Tyler Hansbrough on His CBB Hall of Fame Induction, JJ Redick’s Senior Night, and the Michigan State Meme. Plus, NBA Draft Lottery Thoughts!

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier shares some thoughts on the NBA draft lottery, ESPN’s broadcast, as well as lottery fixes (2:12), before he is joined by NCAA champion Tyler Hansbrough to discuss his induction into the College Basketball Hall of Fame, Coach K being in his induction class, the NBA coaching carousel, the differences between college vs. NBA coaches, some priceless moments from Tyler’s UNC career, and more (24:28), Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including Leonard Hamilton, Grady Dick, and Seth Towns potentially gearing up for his eighth NCAA season (1:06:21).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Tyler Hansbrough
Producer: Kyle Crichton
