 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tyler Hansbrough on His CBB Hall of Fame Induction, JJ Redick’s Senior Night, and the Michigan State Meme. Plus, NBA Draft Lottery Thoughts!

Tate closes with some shout-outs—including Seth Towns potentially gearing up for his eighth NCAA season, and names like Leonard Hamilton and Grady Dick

By Tate Frazier
Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League 2018/2019 11th Round - Zhejiang Golden Bulls v Shanxi Brave Dragons Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier shares some thoughts on the NBA draft lottery, ESPN’s broadcast, as well as lottery fixes (2:12), before he is joined by NCAA champion Tyler Hansbrough to discuss his induction into the College Basketball Hall of Fame, Coach K being in his induction class, the NBA coaching carousel, the differences between college vs. NBA coaches, some priceless moments from Tyler’s UNC career, and more (24:28), Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including Leonard Hamilton, Grady Dick, and Seth Towns potentially gearing up for his eighth NCAA season (1:06:21).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Tyler Hansbrough
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

The ‘Bear’ Season 2 Trailer, Where ‘Class of ‘09’ Falls Short, and ‘Barry’ Season 4, Episode 6

Chris and Andy talk ‘The Bear,’ ‘Class of ’09,’ and ‘Barry’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The 2023 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index: Post-Draft Edition

This offseason has brought plenty of changes for the NFL’s quarterback-team partnerships. With the draft in the rearview mirror, which couples are happy, and which are heading for a split after this season?

By Danny Heifetz

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Can’t Top the Original—but That’s a High Bar

Just don’t pretend that Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls are going head-to-head with Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes (and maybe just play back the first movie)

By Adam Nayman

Michael Pina on the Celtics’ Game 1 Loss

What went wrong for the C’s in the second half?

By Brian Barrett

‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 12

Tyson and Riley are joined by Karishma Patel to discuss the different possible strategies that could be used to win this season, their predictions for the finale, and more

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Course Conditions Inside the Rope With Mark Hubbard and Final PGA Championship Thoughts

Nathan’s brother joins to give his opinion on the course and the potential weather conditions heading into the PGA Championship

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard