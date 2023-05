The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the NBA conference finals, Nike being on top once again, and the 2020 NBA title narratives being put to rest (1:35), before discussing the closing of the NCAA transfer portal, the NBA draft combine, and a short recap of Producer Kyle’s Ocean City bachelor party (32:03).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify