TNT’s Kenny Smith on the 2023 Playoffs and Bulls-Rockets Debates, Plus the Duke Empire Strikes Back!



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier ponders Coach K’s new role as special adviser to basketball operations for the NBA (2:01), before talking with two-time NBA champion Kenny “The Jet” Smith about the 2023 NBA playoffs, his time at UNC with Michael Jordan, what he learned from his teammate Hakeem Olajuwon, what would happen if his Rockets ran into MJ’s Bulls during their playoff runs, what makes Inside the NBA special, Kenny’s memoir Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me, and more (19:11). Finally, Tate ends the show with some shout-outs and closeouts including Denny Crum, the transfer portal closing, and more (35:25).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Kenny Smith

Producer: Kyle Crichton

