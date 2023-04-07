Is All This Money Amazon Is Spending Worth It? Plus, ‘Perry Mason’ and Sonny Lee and Jake Schreier on ‘Beef’.

Chris and Andy talk about a Hollywood Reporter article published this week that details Amazon’s efforts to put their streaming service on the map and whether or not their big spending has been worth it (1:00). Then they talk about the latest episode of Perry Mason (23:04), before Chris is joined by Beef creator Sonny Lee and director Jake Schreier to talk about the making of the show and working with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (36:04).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guests: Sonny Lee and Jake Schreier
Producer: Kaya McMullen
