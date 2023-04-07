 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 3 Precap

Chris and Wos discuss the real-world parallels within Succession and juxtapose Logan Roy’s natural leadership and media savvy against the kids’ vengefully naive motivations

By Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
Chris and Wos start their conversation by discussing the real-world parallels within Succession and juxtaposing Logan Roy’s natural leadership and media savvy against the kids’ vengefully naive motivations. Next, they take a look at the show’s focus on Kerry’s rise to prominence and Connor’s lingering presidential campaign (18:12). After the break they speculate on the possible Episode 3 scenarios and talk about some of the recognizable New York City locales, and Wos shares his impressions of working in a corporate environment (22:22).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Chris Sutton

