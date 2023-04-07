‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 3 Precap

Chris and Wos start their conversation by discussing the real-world parallels within Succession and juxtaposing Logan Roy’s natural leadership and media savvy against the kids’ vengefully naive motivations. Next, they take a look at the show’s focus on Kerry’s rise to prominence and Connor’s lingering presidential campaign (18:12). After the break they speculate on the possible Episode 3 scenarios and talk about some of the recognizable New York City locales, and Wos shares his impressions of working in a corporate environment (22:22).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Chris Sutton
