Bryan Curtis on Jim Nantz’s Last Dance

Plus, 30 takeaways from the 2022-23 college basketball season

By Tate Frazier and Bryan Curtis
The Ringer’s Tate Frazier breaks down his 30 biggest takeaways from the 2022-23 college basketball season (2:30), before talking with Bryan Curtis of the Press Box podcast about broadcaster Jim Nantz’s final March Madness after 33 consecutive tournaments; Nantz’s successor, Ian Eagle; the future of broadcast booths; how the women’s tournament captured America; and more (46:18). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs and closeouts (1:25:20).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Bryan Curtis
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

