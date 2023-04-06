 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vince Back in Charge, Jay White Is All Elite, and Tony Khan’s Wallet

David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling writer Phil Schneider to cover all things in this post-WrestleMania week

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images


David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling writer Phil Schneider to cover all things in this post-WrestleMania week:

  • The Raw after ‘Mania with Vince McMahon in charge (02:00)
  • AEW’s upcoming stadium show at Wimbledon and the most shocking potential wrestlers to make an appearance (29:00)
  • Jay White on Dynamite (40:00)
  • The independent wrestling scene the week of WrestleMania (1:09:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian Waters

