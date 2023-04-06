Buying and Selling Current Food Trends With Noelle Cornelio and Euno Leed

Dave and Chris are joined by Euno Lee and Noelle Cornelio to play a game of “culinary arbitrage,” otherwise known as buying and selling. The group, moderated and judged by Euno, takes turns justifying the reasons to buy or sell current trends in the food world. Instacart, boneless wings, buffets, and butter flights are all on the chopping block in this episode. Plus: a discussion surrounding the best city in the U.S. for Japanese food, and Japanese baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani takes off after the game. Dave also talks about delivering a memorable commencement speech at an upcoming graduation.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Noelle Cornelio and Euno Lee
Producers: Cory McConnell, Victoria Valencia, Gabi Marler
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS