Which MVP Candidate Is Depended on the Most by Their Team?

Kyle and Seerat dive into the individual stats for each candidate and make their picks for the award

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat get together to discuss the NBA MVP award and begin their conversation by examining the meaning of the trophy in relation to a team’s success. This leads to an extensive conversation about the three leading candidates in this year’s race: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They dive deep into the individual stats for each, determine how far they can take their squads in the playoffs, and compare these current contenders to significant MVP races in past seasons (16:32).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

