 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft Outliers as Explained by Passover

The guys discuss what makes the 2023 draft unique and highlight the standout prospects in this year’s draft class

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images


Today, the guys discuss why the 2023 NFL draft is different from all other drafts and highlight which players stand out the most in this year’s class, as explained by Passover (1:21). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (61:53).

Bryce Young, QB (5:45)
Anthony Richardson, QB (13:30)
Deuce Vaughn, RB (21:10)
Darnell Washington, TE (24:46)
Calijah Kancey, DT (31:20)
Nolan Smith, Edge (35:52)
Dawand Jones, OT (41:15)
Emmanuel Forbes, CB (45:59)
Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez, CB (51:47)

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best NBA Bets Every Day Through the Finals

Looking to beat the odds during the 2023 NBA playoffs? You’ve come to the right place. The new ‘Ringer Gambling Show’ project will offer up our 100 favorite lines until a champion is crowned. Your go-to betting guide is here.

By Raheem Palmer

‘WrestleMania’ Weekend Recap, a Lackluster ‘Raw,’ and When Will Cody Get the Belt Back?

Plus, Bayley’s incendiary tweet, the Hall of Fame ceremony, and getting tired of The Rock

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

NCAA Tournament Wrap-Up, NBA Look-Ahead, and Masters Preview

House also shares his tips for attending the Masters

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Who Are the Best Draft Prospects for the Eagles at No. 30?

Sheil and Ben look at if the Eagles will look to fill the safety void with Alabama DB Brian Branch, or if they could be looking to beef up the D-line with Clemson’s Bryan Bresee

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The Improbability of UConn Hoops, Theo Epstein on Changing Baseball. Plus Ryen’s Solo Fantasy Baseball Draft.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the absurdity of UConn’s five men’s national championship wins since 1999

By Ryen Russillo

Winners and Losers of the NCAA Tournament Championship Games

UConn is the men’s champ after completing one of the most dominant March Madness runs in history. And we’re still thinking about the wild women’s final between LSU and Iowa. Here are the winners and losers from the final two games of the NCAA tournament.

By Rodger Sherman