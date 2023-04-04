NFL Draft Outliers as Explained by Passover



Today, the guys discuss why the 2023 NFL draft is different from all other drafts and highlight which players stand out the most in this year’s class, as explained by Passover (1:21). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (61:53).

Bryce Young, QB (5:45)

Anthony Richardson, QB (13:30)

Deuce Vaughn, RB (21:10)

Darnell Washington, TE (24:46)

Calijah Kancey, DT (31:20)

Nolan Smith, Edge (35:52)

Dawand Jones, OT (41:15)

Emmanuel Forbes, CB (45:59)

Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez, CB (51:47)

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts