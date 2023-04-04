Potter and Rodgers Sacked. Could Klopp Be Next?

James Allcott is joined by Zac Djellab and Laurence McKenna to unravel the chaos of Chelsea following the sacking of Graham Potter. The trio also discuss the recent dismissal of Brendan Rodgers alongside the Crystal Palace rejuvenation under Roy Hodgson. Who will be the new managers for Leicester and Chelsea? What will the outcomes be if they don’t get it right? And of course, the trio look ahead to the Chelsea vs. Liverpool match and what it entails for both clubs!
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Zac Djellab and Laurence McKenna
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify