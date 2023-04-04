The Double Standard and Felicia Enuha on Corporate Life

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the outrage toward LSU’s Angel Reese compared to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark following the NCAA national championship game (17:42). Plus, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss exits the show after an investigation into racial discrimination (59:06). Then, comedian and podcaster Felicia Enuha joins to discuss hosting the Trill MBA Show and navigating the workplace as a Black woman (1:19:16).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Felicia Enuha
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
