Amanda Tyler and the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bakari Sellers is joined by Amanda Tyler, author and professor, to discuss co-authoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s final book

By Bakari Sellers
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Testifies At Confirmation Hearing Photo by Michael R Jenkins/Congressional Quarterly/PhotoQuest/Getty Images


Bakari Sellers is joined by Amanda Tyler, author and professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, to discuss Donald Trump’s unprecedented legal troubles (4:12), co-authoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s final book, Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue (7:54), and life lessons learned during the final months of Ginsburg’s life (15:40).

Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Amanda Tyler
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

