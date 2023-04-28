Barca Through, Spurs and Man United Draw, Plus a Mailbag: Man City, Arsenal, Breakout Talents and ‘The Wire’ XI

Musa and Ryan quickly round up some of last night’s games, including Barcelona’s draw with Chelsea, which was enough to send them through to the Champions League final. They will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg (04:17). They also cover the Coppa Italia semifinal second legs, Spurs and Manchester United’s 2-2 draw in Ryan Mason’s first game as sole interim manager and Alexander Isak’s incredible solo run in Newcastle’s win over Everton (08:19). They then open up the mailbag, answering questions on footballer running styles (15:31), Manchester City and Arsenal (17:58), an XI made up of characters from The Wire (28:38), this season’s biggest breakout talents (36:01) and much more!
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
