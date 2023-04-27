 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Playoff Jimmy, Giannis’s Postgame Comments, and the Early Success of Lower Seeds

The guys break down the Milwaukee Bucks’ loss to the Miami Heat and preview Thursday’s Celtics-Hawks matchup

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss the Miami Heat making it to the Eastern Conference semifinals behind Jimmy Butler’s sensational play as well as the collapse of the Milwaukee Bucks (1:04). Next, the guys break down why many of the lower-seeded teams are finding early success in this year’s NBA playoffs, before previewing Thursday’s Celtics-Hawks matchup (30:45). Later, they look ahead at the upcoming closeout games (45:00). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (53:55).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

