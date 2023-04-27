 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hottest Topics of the Offseason and Guessing the Narratives of the 2023 NFL Draft With Michael Lombardi

Plus, Tate is joined by VSiN’s Michael Lombardi to discuss the Eastern Conference seemingly opening up for the 76ers

By Tate Frazier
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier runs through some of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason, including the NCAA tightening up on second-time transfer players, big names testing the NBA draft waters, and coach Jim Larrañaga’s comments on NIL evaluation tools (2:13). Then Tate is joined by VSiN’s Michael Lombardi to discuss the Eastern Conference seemingly opening up for the 76ers (25:45), before Lombardi explains why we are coming up on a “One QB” NFL draft, why the Texans should not take a QB with the no. 2 pick, how Lamar Jackson’s unclear future affects this draft, trade-up teams, and more (39:07). Then Tate ends the show with some shout-outs and closeouts (1:11:59).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Michael Lombardi
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

The ‘Bachelor’ Scoop with Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

Jared and Ashley stop in to discuss ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Zach Shallcross’s season, and where they see the ‘Bachelor’ franchise going

By Juliet Litman

Paramore With Ira Madison III

Writer and podcaster Ira Madison III joins to discuss how Paramore found their way into so many hearts and minds.

By Yasi Salek

NBA Legend Spencer Haywood on Today’s Stars and Life After Basketball

Bakari Sellers is joined by NBA Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood to discuss the 1971 Supreme Court decision on NBA draft eligibility and more

By Bakari Sellers

Jimmy Butler Sends the Bucks Home (Again), the Knicks Bully the Cavs, and More From Wednesday’s Playoff Slate 

Justin, Rob, and Wos react to Wednesday night’s games starting with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat coming back again against the Milwaukee Bucks to close out the series in five games

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Majordomo Media Studio Update and How to Menu at Hat Yai in Portland

Dave updates us on his commencement speech at USC, not being invited to the South Korean state dinner, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez on the Making of ‘Mrs. Davis’

The ‘Mrs. Davis’ creators join to discuss how they came up with the idea for the show and much more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald