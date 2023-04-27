Hottest Topics of the Offseason and Guessing the Narratives of the 2023 NFL Draft With Michael Lombardi

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier runs through some of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason, including the NCAA tightening up on second-time transfer players, big names testing the NBA draft waters, and coach Jim Larrañaga’s comments on NIL evaluation tools (2:13). Then Tate is joined by VSiN’s Michael Lombardi to discuss the Eastern Conference seemingly opening up for the 76ers (25:45), before Lombardi explains why we are coming up on a “One QB” NFL draft, why the Texans should not take a QB with the no. 2 pick, how Lamar Jackson’s unclear future affects this draft, trade-up teams, and more (39:07). Then Tate ends the show with some shout-outs and closeouts (1:11:59).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Michael Lombardi
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS