A week out from the 2023 NFL draft, the guys open up the mailbag to answer the most pressing draft-related (and non-draft-related) listener questions on everything from why Bryce Young is a first-round QB to the best vibes pick for the Green Bay Packers (2:52).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts