Victor Wembanyama’s Ceiling, Giannis’s Special Skill, and More Scouting Stories With B.J. Armstrong



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong to discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s impact on the NBA playoffs, the injury he sustained in Game 1, and why the hype surrounding top draft prospect Victor Wembanyama is real (2:11). Then B.J. tells stories about workouts he held in the summer of 2008 with Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Brook Lopez, and Kevin Durant; Russell Westbrook’s rejuvenation with the Clippers; Kawhi Leonard’s greatness; and B.J.’s part in the Pistons-Bulls rivalry (33:32). Tate closes the show with some college basketball shout-outs (58:49).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: B.J. Armstrong

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS