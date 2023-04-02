 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SDSU Survives, UConn Dominates, and More Final Four Thoughts With Bill Walton and J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann recap UConn rolling past Miami and San Diego State advancing past Florida Atlantic with a true buzzer-beater from Lamont Butler

By Tate Frazier
Florida Atlantic v San Diego State Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann recap the Final Four, including UConn rolling past Miami to the national championship game (2:05), and San Diego State advancing past Florida Atlantic with a true buzzer-beater from Lamont Butler in a game that came down to the wire (22:05). Then Tate is joined by the great Bill Walton of Westwood One to talk Final Four, San Diego State’s tournament run, UCLA’s 1973 national championship victory, Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s 2022-23 season, and more (44:20). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shoutouts and closeouts (1:07:12).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Bill Walton and J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

