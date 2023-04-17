The Charge Debate, Transfer Portal 2023, Wooden Award Recap, and Thoughts on ‘Air’ With J. Kyle Mann



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier and producer Kyle Crichton discuss their week off from OSP, including their trip to the John R. Wooden award ceremony in Los Angeles and Tate’s first trip to Disneyland. They also discuss Juvenile learning about NPR and more (1:55). Then, Tate is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the debate around charges in the NBA following injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant, former U.K. teammates Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox lighting up the Warriors in Game 1, hitting the panic button on the Grizzlies, and Russell Westbrook willing the Clippers to a win vs. the Suns (29:28). Finally, they talk about some of the biggest players in the college basketball transfer portal and give their thoughts on the film Air (1:10:05).

‌Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

