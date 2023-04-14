 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Regular, Black Conversation About Guns With Jason “Jah” Lee

Van and Rachel also discuss Tennessee representative Justin Pearson’s return to the state legislature and Tucker Carlson’s take on Justin Pearson’s voice

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss Tennessee representative Justin Pearson’s return to the state legislature, and Tucker Carlson’s take on Justin Pearson’s voice (17:31), before discussing Stephen A. Smith saying Trump isn’t racist (41:18). Then, Bossip editor and firearms instructor Jason “Jah” Lee joins to discuss gun control (52:28).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Jason “Jah” Lee
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

