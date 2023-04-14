 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zion’s Future With the Pelicans, Lakers-Grizzlies Preview, and Finals Predictions

Verno and KOC also go through the slate of this week’s play-in games

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC go through the slate of play-in games we’ve seen this week, starting with the travesty that was Timberwolves-Lakers and what it could mean for the Wolves to lose to the Thunder (2:20), then move on to Zion Williamson’s uncertain future with the Pelicans after he sat on the sideline for their disappointing loss to the Thunder (13:00). Then they discuss whether the Lakers are good enough to best the Grizzlies in what should be a sizzling first-round matchup (42:10), before previewing Warriors-Kings (1:07:30), and giving their Finals predictions (1:17:00).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

