What Are Apple TV’s Goals? Plus, the End of ‘Barry’ and Matthew Rhys on ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2.

‘The Watch’ talks the end of ‘Barry’ and ‘Succession,’ what’s next for Apple TV, and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Season 3 Premiere Of HBO’s “Barry” - Arrivals Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images


Chris and Andy talk about the news that Barry will end after this coming season and what it means for HBO that both that show and Succession are ending (1:00). Then they talk about Apple TV’s upcoming slate of very expensive TV shows and what the streaming service is trying to achieve (11:11), before they’re joined by Matthew Rhys to talk about his work on the second season of Perry Mason (42:37).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Matthew Rhys
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

