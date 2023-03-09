 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Impact of Recent Injuries to NBA Stars, Fred VanVleet’s Postgame Ref Comments, and the Draymond Green–Dillon Brooks Beef

Logan also goes through potential playoff matchups and asks Raja to give his series predictions

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss the wave of injuries to NBA stars and how it’s impacting the playoff runs for certain teams (1:50). Along the way, Logan goes through potential playoff matchups around the league and asks Raja to give his series predictions (17:34). Next, the guys discuss Fred VanVleet’s postgame comments on officiating (26:15). Later, they talk about the fiery back-and-forth between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks ahead of tonight’s Warriors-Grizzlies matchup (43:14). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (58:12).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

