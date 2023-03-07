 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks and Celtics Trending in Different Directions. Plus, Conference Tournament Picks and Best Bets.

The guys also discuss what to make of the Memphis Grizzlies

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images


This week, the East Coast Bias boys predict whether the Knicks’ winning streak could lead them to a playoff series victory (1:00), and discuss what to make of the Memphis Grizzlies (11:00). Then, they break down whether Derek Carr signing with the Saints actually makes them better (23:00) before picking winners for some upcoming conference tournaments (30:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best bets (42:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

