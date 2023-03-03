Could James Harden Potentially Return to Houston After the Season?

The Sixers are coming off a tough loss against the Mavericks in which Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both had 40-point games. Chris and Raheem discuss whether starting Tyrese Maxey or De’Anthony Melton makes a huge difference on the defensive end. Paul Reed has essentially been given the backup center role and is playing well when Joel Embiid is on the bench. Plus, will James Harden head back to Houston if the Sixers don’t make a deep postseason run?
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Subscribe: Spotify