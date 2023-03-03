 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Mandalorian’, the Martínez Rule, and the ‘Any Given Sunday’ Speech

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to chat about the proposed IFAB law change which will prevent goalkeepers from distracting penalty takers

By Ian Wright
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup Third Round Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to discuss the return of The Mandalorian after Season 3 premiered this week (02:33). If you don’t want spoilers, then skip ahead to Part 2 (16:25), where they chat about the proposed IFAB law change, called the “anti–Emi Martínez rule” by Marca, which will prevent goalkeepers from distracting penalty takers. Finally, Ian delivers his own Any Given Sunday–style speech ahead of Arsenal meeting Chelsea in the Conti Cup final (32:51).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

