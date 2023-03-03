Barcelona 6-1 PSG: The Night That Changed European Football Forever

James Allcott is joined by Ed from PSG Talk alongside Dan Hilton from The Barcelona Podcast to analyse why the Barcelona 6-1 PSG caused shock waves throughout Europe. Who was impacted the most? Why is Neymar the main character? And who were the real losers from this match? The trio look at the post-event effects of THAT Sergi Roberto goal, THOSE refereeing mistakes and of course WHAT happened later …
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Ed from PSG Talk, Dan Hilton
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
