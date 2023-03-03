 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks Continue to Dominate, Believing in the Knicks, and Yet Another Live Show Announcement

The guys also discuss the Washington Post story about Ja Morant, Kevin Durant’s debut with the Suns, and the Clippers’ and Warriors’ remaining schedules

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images


Ahead of Monday’s live show in Los Angeles, Verno and KOC announce another live show! This time in Verno’s town of Memphis, Tennessee, on March 21! After announcing the Memphis show, they move on to last night’s Mavs win over the 76ers (07:56). The guys discuss Giannis’s dominance during the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak, which shows why they deserve to be the title favorites (21:20). Speaking of winning streaks, the guys discuss the Knicks’ seven-game win streak and Jalen Brunson’s wild run (27:17). Also, they discuss the Washington Post story around Ja Morant, Kevin Durant’s debut with the Suns, and the Clippers’ and Warriors’ schedules down the stretch (36:35).

The Mismatch is coming to Los Angeles for a live show at the El Rey Theatre on March 6!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

