Bucks Continue to Dominate, Believing in the Knicks, and Yet Another Live Show Announcement



Ahead of Monday’s live show in Los Angeles, Verno and KOC announce another live show! This time in Verno’s town of Memphis, Tennessee, on March 21! After announcing the Memphis show, they move on to last night’s Mavs win over the 76ers (07:56). The guys discuss Giannis’s dominance during the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak, which shows why they deserve to be the title favorites (21:20). Speaking of winning streaks, the guys discuss the Knicks’ seven-game win streak and Jalen Brunson’s wild run (27:17). Also, they discuss the Washington Post story around Ja Morant, Kevin Durant’s debut with the Suns, and the Clippers’ and Warriors’ schedules down the stretch (36:35).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

