Sir Kensington’s Ketchup Is Discontinued, In-Flight Vegan Meals, and Tasting Ice Cream Sundaes



This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on eating ribs on an airplane and break down proper plane food etiquette. Then, they give their theories on the man who survived on a boat by eating ketchup and discuss alternative milks. For this week’s Taste Test, they try ice cream with salt and olive oil on top. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and react to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

