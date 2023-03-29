 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which Draft Prospects Are the Eagles Targeting at No. 10?

Ben and Sheil debate Philadelphia’s options in the first round of the NFL draft

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
AP Images


The 2023 NFL draft is less than a month away, and Ben and Sheil have been knee-deep in their research of this year’s top prospects. The Eagles currently hold the no. 10 overall pick and have some voids to fill after an offseason that saw a few key members of the team depart for other teams. Will the Eagles take a splash at 10 with Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Would they prefer to add corner depth with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez? Would Jalen Carter’s off-the-field issues prevent the Eagles from taking the elite pass rusher?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

