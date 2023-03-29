Which Draft Prospects Are the Eagles Targeting at No. 10?

The 2023 NFL draft is less than a month away, and Ben and Sheil have been knee-deep in their research of this year’s top prospects. The Eagles currently hold the no. 10 overall pick and have some voids to fill after an offseason that saw a few key members of the team depart for other teams. Will the Eagles take a splash at 10 with Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Would they prefer to add corner depth with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez? Would Jalen Carter’s off-the-field issues prevent the Eagles from taking the elite pass rusher?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
