The Dramatic End: The ‘Bachelor’ Finale Recap

Juliet returns with Ringer editor Lindsay Jones to discuss the dramatic end to Season 27 of ‘The Bachelor.’

By Juliet Litman
JESSE PALMER, KAITY, ZACH SHALLCROSS ABC


Juliet returns with Ringer editor Lindsay Jones to discuss the dramatic end to Season 27 of The Bachelor. They discuss everything that went on during this finale episode, Ariel’s confrontation with Zach, the heartbreaking end to Gabi Elnicki’s journey, Zach’s not-so-noble end, and what the Bachelor franchise will look like after news that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss is leaving the show for good. The two also touch a little bit on the first episodes of Season 4 of Love Is Blind.

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

